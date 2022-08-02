Four labourers killed after falling off crane during construction work in Gurugram

Four labourers died and another was critically injured when they fell off a crane during construction work at a residential society here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place around 5.10 pm at the construction site of residential society Emaar Palm Heights in Sector 77, they said.

The five labourers were fixing a tower crane close to the 17th floor of an under-construction building and suddenly an iron angle of a shuttering broke down and all of them fell off, police said.

While four labourers crashed to the ground, one was stuck on the 12th floor of the building, they said.

Police rushed to the spot after learning about the incident.

The labourers were rushed to a hospital where four of them were declared brought dead, the police said, adding the critically injured is undergoing treatment at the facility.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Tahmid, a resident of Kishanganj in Bihar, Kamod, Naveen and Parmesar, all residents of Gopalganj, police said.

The injured has been identified as Raj Kishore of Gopalganj, Bihar.

Suresh Kumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Manesar, said it seems the incident occurred as a result of negligence.

The duty magistrate and a police team visited the scene of the crime and action as per the law will be taken against those found guilty, he said.

According to the preliminary investigation, the labourers, all welders, were not wearing any safety material, police said, adding they were working at the site for the last several months.

The residential society is developed by Emaar while the construction work is carried out by JJRS.

An Emaar spokesperson said, ''We deeply regret the unfortunate and tragic incident and empathise with the victims. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased." "The tragic accident took place during construction closeout work by the contractor, in a completed tower in Palm Heights. We are further investigating the unfortunate incident along with our contractor to understand the cause of this incident,'' he said.

