Professor mowed down by car in Odisha's Baripada

A 32-year-old assistant professor died after a speeding car crushed her in Baripada town of Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Manisha Sharma, who teaches Commerce at the Maharaja Purna Chandra (Autonomous) College, was returning from the college on her scooter when the incident happened at Takatpur. She died on the spot, an officer said.

Students blocked the road in protest, demanding the deployment of traffic police on the road.

After an assurance from subdivisional police officer KK Hariprasad to deploy traffic police, they withdrew the agitation around 8 pm.

The car has been seized, but the driver is absconding, police inspector Birendra Senapati said.

