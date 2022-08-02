Left Menu

Professor mowed down by car in Odisha's Baripada

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 02-08-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 21:55 IST
Professor mowed down by car in Odisha's Baripada
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old assistant professor died after a speeding car crushed her in Baripada town of Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Manisha Sharma, who teaches Commerce at the Maharaja Purna Chandra (Autonomous) College, was returning from the college on her scooter when the incident happened at Takatpur. She died on the spot, an officer said.

Students blocked the road in protest, demanding the deployment of traffic police on the road.

After an assurance from subdivisional police officer KK Hariprasad to deploy traffic police, they withdrew the agitation around 8 pm.

The car has been seized, but the driver is absconding, police inspector Birendra Senapati said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022