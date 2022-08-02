India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Scoreboard

Scoreboard of the third T20 International between India and West Indies here on Tuesday.

West Indies Innings: Brandon King b Pandya 20 Kyle Mayers c Pant b Kumar 73 Nicholas Pooran c Pant b Kumar 22 Rovman Powell c Hooda b Arshdeep 23 Shimron Hetmyer run out 20 Devon Thomas not out 0 Jason Holder not out 1 Extras: (LB-3 W-2) 5 Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 164 Fall of wickets: 1/57 2/107 3/128 4/162 5/163 Bowling: Deepak Hooda 1-0-1-0, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-35-2, Avesh Khan 3-0-47-0, Hardik Pandya 4-0-19-1, Arshdeep Singh 4-0-33-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-26-0.

