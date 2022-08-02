Left Menu

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Scoreboard

PTI | Basseterre | Updated: 02-08-2022 23:50 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 23:34 IST
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Scoreboard
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)
  • Country:
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis

Scoreboard of the third T20 International between India and West Indies here on Tuesday.

West Indies Innings: Brandon King b Pandya 20 Kyle Mayers c Pant b Kumar 73 Nicholas Pooran c Pant b Kumar 22 Rovman Powell c Hooda b Arshdeep 23 Shimron Hetmyer run out 20 Devon Thomas not out 0 Jason Holder not out 1 Extras: (LB-3 W-2) 5 Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 164 Fall of wickets: 1/57 2/107 3/128 4/162 5/163 Bowling: Deepak Hooda 1-0-1-0, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-35-2, Avesh Khan 3-0-47-0, Hardik Pandya 4-0-19-1, Arshdeep Singh 4-0-33-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-26-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

 Global
2
CWI pushes back 3rd T20I against India by one-and-half hours

CWI pushes back 3rd T20I against India by one-and-half hours

 Saint Kitts and Nevis
3
This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon mission

This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon missi...

 Global
4
Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022