SVKM'S NMIMS Shirpur campus bags NBA accreditation for School of Pharmacy & Technology Management

SVKM's NMIMS School of Pharmacy & Technology Management (SPTM), Shirpur Campus, got accredited by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) for its Bachelor in Pharmacy (B. Pharm.) undergraduate education program for a period of five years (2022-23 to 2027-28).

The current academic year onward, the students graduating during the validity period of accreditation (2022-23 to 2027-28) will deemed to have graduated with an NBA accredited degree. This certification indicates that the campus offers a high-quality pharmacy education and abides by a set of standards established by the regulator.

The NBA Accreditation has been granted to School of Pharmacy and Technology Management, Mukesh Patel Technology Park, Shirpur. Students graduating from NBA accredited institutions may be given preference over non-accredited institutions in the selection process for job recruitment and higher studies. Additionally, a degree with NBA accreditation boosts employability and gets higher salaries compared to degrees without NBA accreditation.

The NBA is a process of quality assurance and improvement in which a program in an authorized institution is critically evaluated to ensure that the institution or the program continues to meet the norms and criteria set by the regulator.

It is a tool used by interested parties to keep track of, judge, and assess the standards and caliber of the education that students at colleges, universities, and other higher education institutions get. The NBA's accreditation program aims to encourage and honour technical education excellence in institutions and universities. Students, institutions, businesses, and the general public all benefit from the NBA certification process' external quality review.

Dr. Chandrakant Bonde, in-charge Associate Dean, SPTM Shirpur campus, said ''The highest level of instruction offered at this institution is recognised by this certification, which will boost customer confidence and increase the value of degrees among employers. In addition to improving employment chances, this measure will also show public accountability, a commitment to excellence, and ongoing quality improvement while facilitating international degree recognition and graduate mobility.'' Dr. Akshay Malhotra, Director, SVKMs NMIMS, Shirpur Campus, said, ''The credit for this accreditation goes to the SVKM's NMIMS administration along with the entire faculty and staff members of the School of Pharmacy & Technology Management, and also all stakeholders who put in their constant efforts to achieve this milestone.'' This milestone was achieved through constant guidance and encouragement from Shri Amrishbhai Patel, Hon. Chancellor, SVKM's NMIMS; Shri Bhupeshbhai Patel, Joint President, SVKM; Mentor of Shirpur Campus Shri Rajagopal Bhandari, Dr. Ramesh Bhat, Vice Chancellor, SVKM's NMIMS; Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Sharad Mhaiskar and Dr. Meena Chintamaneni, Dr. R. S. Gaud, Director, SVKM's Pharma Institutions; Dean Pharma Sciences Dr. Bala Prabhakar; Dr. Chandrakant Bonde, In-Charge Associate Dean, SPTM; Chief Accountant Shri Rahul Dande and Deputy Registrar Shri Bhupesh Jaware among others.

About NMIMS Shirpur Campus SVKM's NMIMS, Mukesh Patel Technology Park, Shirpur Campus is an integrated campus approved by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), New Delhi. SVKM'S NMIMS Shirpur Campus is an affiliate of NMIMS (Deemed-to-be-University), which has been accredited with A+ Grade by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and has been recognized as a Tier 1 University by University Grants Commission (UGC). The picturesque riverside campus of NMIMS, Shirpur, has a rich tradition of pursuing academic excellence and offers industry-oriented academic programs and excellent research infrastructure to equip its students with the skill set required to succeed in industry. It offers programs in Engineering, Pharmacy, Agriculture and Textile. The multi-disciplinary nature of programs offered on campus allows it to impart an inter-disciplinary education to all its students.

Faculty members have been carefully chosen so as to provide the right exposure and experience from industry and academia to the students. Regular interactions with experts from industry as well as the industry internship program ensures that students are well-equipped to understand the demands and expectations from industry. In addition, the University has also tied up with industry major IBM & leading international learning platform, Coursera, to ensure that its students have access to the latest cutting-edge curriculum. The campus endeavors to provide a holistic education to all its students, laying emphasis on all round development of the individual. NMIMS Shirpur is a residential campus, which ensures that there are plenty of opportunities for students to learn even beyond the classrooms. The philosophy of the campus is to provide enough opportunities and resources to its students so as to motivate them to become self-directed life-long learners.

The Campus' success in all these endeavours is reflected by the excellent performance and achievements of its alumni, whether it is in industry, higher education or entrepreneurship.

