Elearnmarkets goes global with their 2nd edition of the Face2Face Trading Conclave in Bangkok

Elearnmarkets (ELM), founded in 2014, is one of India's leading FinTech education platforms with a reputation for taking financial education to new heights in India and is now all set to make its mark globally. After creating quite an impression with their maiden edition of the Face2Face Mega Trading Conclave in Goa, the company is all geared up to host the 2nd edition of the prestigious and immensely successful event, this time in Bangkok, on the theme of Multi-Asset Trading.

The 4-day-spanning global event from September 12th to September 16th, 2022, will place the guests at the luxurious Amari Watergate hotel, which is in the heart of the vibrant Pratunam neighbourhood in Petchburi. The Multi-Asset Trading Conclave will be graced by some of the reputed and iconic virtuosos of the Indian stock market fraternity, such as Sivakumar Jayachandran, Chetan Panchamia, Souradeep Dey, Vivek Bajaj, Vijay Thakare, Vishal Mehta, Jitendder Singh, Kaushik Akiwatkar, PR Sundar, Ashu Madan, Vishal Malkan, and more. These prestigious and notable personalities, who have carved a name for themselves for trading in multi-asset classes, will dispense their knowledge in live trading and strategy sessions for aspiring traders and investors at this gala event. Not only will this grand conclave serve as the perfect platter of learning and growth for traders, it will also provide them with a gigantic networking opportunity to learn from and interact with these bright minds, and give a big boost to their trading career.

The company has roped in power brands like RIGI (Title Partner) and OI Pulse (Supporting Partner), for this magnum opus global event which will make heads turn.

Elearnmarkets (ELM) is India's foremost financial education platform, available on both web and mobile, and has stirred up quite a wave in the Indian financial education landscape with the company successfully onboarding more than 150 seasoned market experts who offer various courses on stock markets and related fields such as commodities, currency, mutual funds, insurance, financial planning, and wealth management, etc., along with live classes, webinars, recorded tutorials, and much more.

Vivek Bajaj, Co-founder, StockEdge and Elearnmarkets says, ''Face2Face Multi-Asset Trading Conclave is an extension of the popular Face2face YouTube series with over 70 million views hosted in (https://www.youtube.com/elearnmarkets). The first edition of Face2Face conclave happened in April 2022 & was a super success. Now with the upcoming Bangkok event, we are going international. The event will help the participants to learn trading strategies in live markets with experts of stock market, currency and commodity market. Also, there will be great networking opportunities over the course of the event.'' The registrations for the Face2Face Multi-Asset Trading Conclave are in full swing and trading enthusiasts from all across the country have already started booking their spots for this grand event at https://www.elearnmarkets.com/bangkok . There are 250 seats for this event and the last date for registration is August 31st, 2022.

The FinTech platform also has an equally successful counterpart called StockEdge. StockEdge is India's premier and most trusted trading and stock analytics platform, available on both web and app, with over 3 million downloads. It is one of the most highly-rated apps on the PlayStore with a 4.4/5 rating.

