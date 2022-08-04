Left Menu

Govt school teacher hurls abuses at principal; suspended

PTI | Sitapur(Up) | Updated: 04-08-2022 19:31 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 19:31 IST
Govt school teacher hurls abuses at principal; suspended
  • Country:
  • India

A primary school teacher here was suspended on Thursday after a video of him hurling abuses at the female headmaster before students went viral on social media.

An FIR regarding the incident has also been lodged and police are investigating the matter.

In the short video that is doing rounds on social media, assistant teacher Sachin Yadav is seen hurling abuses at the female headmaster in the assembly. Yadav seems to be enraged after being marked absent by the head teacher.

District magistrate of Sitapur Anuj Singh said the incident had happened last month.

The accused teacher has been suspended from the school and has been attached with the Block Resource Centre.

Sushil Kumar Yadav, Circle Officer of Mishrikh area, said a probe has been ordered in the incident after an FIR was registered under relevant sections of IPC on August 3 on the complaint of the headmaster.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Ajit Kumar said that a report regarding the incident was sought from the Block Education Officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation routes -official media

Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation route...

 Taiwan
3
EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

 Global
4
14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022