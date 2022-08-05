Left Menu

Red Fort, areas in vicinity declared 'no kite flying zone' ahead of I-Day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 19:59 IST
Red Fort, areas in vicinity declared 'no kite flying zone' ahead of I-Day
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police on Friday designated a five-kilometre radius around the historic Red Fort as a ''no kite flying zone'' till Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoists the tricolour at the Mughal era monument on Independence Day.

The city police took to Twitter to inform about the development.

''As a security measure, Red Fort & the 5 KM radius around the monument is declared as a 'No Kite Flying Zone', till the flag-hoisting ceremony & the Hon'ble Prime Minister's address to the Nation on August 15,'' it tweeted.

Earlier last month, the Delhi Police commissioner had issued an order prohibiting the flying of aerial objects like paragliders, hang gliders, and hot air balloons, ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

The order will remain in force in the national capital till August 16 for security reasons.

According to the order, it has been reported that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by using sub-conventional aerial platforms like paragliders, paramotors, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircraft, or even by para-jumping from aircraft, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwanese source

Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwan...

 Taiwan
2
IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

 India
3
China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile dealers body

China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile de...

 India
4
Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022