Alex Jones monetized 'misinformation and lies,' jury in damages trial told

A lawyer for parents of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting on Friday urged a Texas jury to punish Alex Jones for monetizing lies as they seek punitive damages for his false claims that the massacre was staged. "We ask that you send a very, very simple message, and that is: stop Alex Jones. Stop the monetization of misinformation and lies," Wesley Todd Ball, a lawyer for the parents of slain 6-year-old Jesse Lewis, told jurors before they deliberate over punitive damages.

Lewis' parents say they suffered years of harassment after Jones broadcast falsehoods about the killing of 20 children and six staff at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, on Dec. 14, 2012. The 12-person jury on Thursday said Jones must pay the parents $4.1 million in compensatory damages for spreading conspiracy theories about the massacre. That verdict followed a two-week trial in Austin, Texas, where Jones' radio show and webcast Infowars are based.

Earlier on Friday, forensic economist Bernard Pettingill testified on behalf of Lewis' parents that Jones "promulgated some hate speech and some misinformation" and "made a lot of money." Jones and Infowars are worth between $135 million and $270 million combined, Pettingill said.

Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis testified that Jones' followers harassed them for years in the false belief that the parents lied about their son's death. Jones sought to distance himself from the conspiracy theories during his testimony, apologizing to the parents and acknowledging that Sandy Hook was "100% real."

Jones' company, Free Speech Systems LLC, declared bankruptcy last week. Jones said during a Monday broadcast that the filing will help the company stay on the air while it appeals. The bankruptcy declaration paused a similar defamation suit by Sandy Hook parents in Connecticut where, as in Texas, he has already been found liable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)