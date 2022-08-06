Won't require Ayushman Bharat Yojana by next year, says Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said patients in the state will not require the Centre's Ayushman Bharat Yojana scheme by next year as the state will have Mohalla clinics and improved hospital infrastructure. Mann's remark came as his government came under fire from the Opposition after the premier PGIMER hospital stopped treating patients because of non-payment of dues under the Ayushman cheme.

However, the AAP government has said it has cleared dues of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research.

Replying to a question here, the chief minister said the treatment of patients has resumed after the payment of dues under the Ayushman scheme.

"When Punjab starts providing treatment on its own, then we will no longer need it (of the Ayushman Bharat scheme). Treatment is free for all in Delhi and (West) Bengal.

''Under the Ayushman scheme, the treatment is free for a particular section. But in a year's time, we will develop very good Mohalla clinics and improve the infrastructure of hospitals so that we will no longer require the Ayushman scheme and treatment will be provided to all," he told reporters.

The AAP government in Delhi had introduced Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics as a mechanism to provide ''quality primary health care services within the communities in Delhi at their doorstep'' and has touted it as a successful welfare initiative.

The PGIMER here on Friday had resumed treating patients from Punjab under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana on a directive from the Centre after having stopped the facility as the state government had allegedly failed to clear dues of over Rs 15 crore under the insurance scheme.

The Centre's Ayushman Bharat scheme provides cashless treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh to a family per year and the cost of implementation is shared by the state government.

