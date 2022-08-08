Left Menu

The question was asked whether the deprived social categories like SCs, STs and OBCs are adequately represented in the central varsities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 17:35 IST
One VC each from SC-ST community in central universities: Education ministry
Only one vice chancellor across central universities in the country belongs to SC community, one to ST community while seven are from OBC community, according to Ministry of Education data. Similarly, two registrars in central universities belong to SC community, five to ST community and three registrars belong to OBC community.

The statistics from 45 central universities were shared by Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar in response to a written question in Lok Sabha.

As per data till April 1, 1,306 out of 12,373 teachers in 45 central universities belong to SC community, 568 (ST), and 1,740 (OBC) while 8,386 are from general category.

Among the non-teaching staff in central universities, 2,063 out of 22,096 staff members belong to SC category, 1,186 (ST), 2,342 (OBC) and 16,132 belong to general category.

''Government of India has enacted the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Act, 2019 to ensure adequate representation of Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBCs) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWSs),'' Sarkar said. The question was asked whether the deprived social categories like SCs, STs and OBCs are adequately represented in the central varsities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

