Left Menu

India@75: Delhi govt lines up Tiranga concert, events at 100 locations, distribution of 25lakh flags

Ground events at 100 locations, a Tiranga concert, participation of nearly 20 lakh children and procurement of 25 lakh flags are among the initiatives planned by the Delhi government to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the countrys independence.Under the governments Har Haath Tiranga campaign, the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation Limited DTTDC will engage its empanelled agency to execute the event and 25 lakh flags will be procured.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 19:37 IST
India@75: Delhi govt lines up Tiranga concert, events at 100 locations, distribution of 25lakh flags
  • Country:
  • India

Ground events at 100 locations, a Tiranga concert, participation of nearly 20 lakh children and procurement of 25 lakh flags are among the initiatives planned by the Delhi government to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the country's independence.

Under the government's Har Haath Tiranga campaign, the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation Limited (DTTDC) will engage its empanelled agency to execute the event and 25 lakh flags will be procured. Sources said in accordance with the directions of the Ministry of Culture, the flags will be procured from self help groups, and other manufacturers and suppliers on the basis of the rates communicated by the ministry. Out of the 25 lakh flags that will be procured as part of the campaign, 20 lakh flags will be distributed to students of Delhi government schools and private schools in the national capital, while 2 lakh flags will be distributed to people of Delhi at around 100 locations where events will be held on August 14. Three lakh flags will given to employees of Delhi government and local bodies to observe the Har Haath Tiranga campaign.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had last week called upon the people to hold the tricolour (tiranga) and sing the national anthem at their homes to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

“Let us all get together on August 14 at 5 pm and sing the national anthem by holding a tiranga in our hands and deshbhakti (patriotism) in our hearts,” he said.

''The government will also organise around 100 programmes wherein 130 crore Indians will pledge together to make India number one country of the world,'' the chief minister had said. A mega Tiranga concert will be held on August 14 apart from ground events at 100 locations on the same day to mark the Independence day eve in the city. The events are expected to see the participation of 20 lakh school children, sources added. PTI SLB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022