Left Menu

Ambulance briefly stopped to allow TN Minister's convoy

An ambulance was briefly stopped, so were other vehicles in Tamil Nadus Kumbakonam, about 293 km from here, on Monday to allow a convoy of a State Minister.A video showing the ambulance with the sirens blaring and being halted by a police constable went viral on social media.The constable was seen saluting the vehicle in which State School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi was reportedly travelling.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-08-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 20:16 IST
Ambulance briefly stopped to allow TN Minister's convoy
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An ambulance was briefly stopped, so were other vehicles in Tamil Nadu's Kumbakonam, about 293 km from here, on Monday to allow a convoy of a State Minister.

A video showing the ambulance with the sirens blaring and being halted by a police constable went viral on social media.

The constable was seen saluting the vehicle in which State School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi was reportedly travelling. More than a dozen vehicles were in the convoy and the ambulance was made to wait a few minutes till the convoy passed.

When contacted, a senior police official in Kumbakonam claimed the scope of halting an ambulance to provide a quick passage to the Minister's convoy was remote. The functionaries of the Opposition AIADMK criticised the ruling DMK by citing the video.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022