Left Menu

Hundreds participate in 'Tiranga Yatra' in Delhi

Hundreds of people with national flags gathered at the Red Fort on Tuesday to take part in the Tiranga Yatra which will pass through eight locations that were visited by Mahatma Gandhi here during the freedom struggle.The yatra was flagged off by Union minister Jitendra Singh, MP Prakash Javadekar and senior BJP leader Vijay Goel.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2022 13:14 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 13:14 IST
Hundreds participate in 'Tiranga Yatra' in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Hundreds of people with national flags gathered at the Red Fort on Tuesday to take part in the 'Tiranga Yatra' which will pass through eight locations that were visited by Mahatma Gandhi here during the freedom struggle.

The yatra was flagged off by Union minister Jitendra Singh, MP Prakash Javadekar and senior BJP leader Vijay Goel. The eight locations include Katra Kushal Rai, Marwadi Sarvajanik Pustakalaya, Gandhi Maidan, Sangam theatre and Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib, where Mahatma Gandhi visited and held meetings during the freedom movement, Goel said. Heavy security arrangements were put in place at Chandni Chowk area which was decked up with tricolours and flower on the occasion.

A cultural programme was organised at the Town Hall there where children from various schools performed.

''I'm glad that a large number of students turned up for this cultural programme. I congratulate all the schools who participated in the event,'' Goel said while addressing the students. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ''ignited a new spirit of nationalism'' among the citizens by launching the ''Har Ghar Tiranga'' campaign, he said. “This event is an opportunity to revisit the memory of Mahatma Gandhi's struggles during the freedom movement,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

 Australia
2
OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

 Global
3
Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

 Russian Federation
4
Fish passes can reconnect species with habitats blocked by dams – here’s how they work

Fish passes can reconnect species with habitats blocked by dams – here’s how...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022