Left Menu

Pondy CM urges Union Minister to upgrade medical college

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Tuesday met Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Delhi and sought upgradation of the territorial government-run Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute to a university.Official sources said in a release that Rangasamy, during the meeting with the Health Minister, wanted to also turn the college into a super- speciality hospital.The Chief Minister said the institute, started in 2010, admits every year 180 students for UG courses, and offers PG courses in eight departments.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 09-08-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 18:36 IST
Pondy CM urges Union Minister to upgrade medical college
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Tuesday met Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Delhi and sought upgradation of the territorial government-run Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute to a university.

Official sources said in a release that Rangasamy, during the meeting with the Health Minister, wanted to also turn the college into a super- speciality hospital.

The Chief Minister said the institute, started in 2010, admits every year 180 students for UG courses, and offers PG courses in eight departments. There was a proposal with the institute to start PG courses in five more departments this year. He said necessary funds should be provided by the Centre for the upgradation.

Rangasamy appreciated the policy of the Central government to start a medical college in every district across the country and asked the Centre to set up a medical college in Karaikal, 130 km from here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

 Australia
2
OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

 Global
3
Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

 Russian Federation
4
Scientists detect dark matter from 12 billion years ago - and that's only 1.7 billion years after the universe's beginning

Scientists detect dark matter from 12 billion years ago - and that's only 1....

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022