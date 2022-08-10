Evolving need to upgrade education and training patterns of military officers: IAF chief

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Wednesday said there is an evolving need to upgrade and fine-tune the education and training pattern of military officers in the face of challenging security dynamics.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) chief was in Gandhinagar to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the IAF and the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU).

''While conventional domains of conflict have consistently been evolving, new non-kinetic and non-lethal means of warfare are also being used,'' the Air Chief Marshal said after the IAF signed the MoU on academics and research.

Knowledge is becoming a central resource in the information age, and strategy and geopolitics are being increasingly affected by information, he said.

''There has been a paradigm shift in the nature of security threats, and newer ways of pursuing strategic objectives are coming to life. These are also creating newer and unknown vulnerabilities. These challenging security dynamics will continue to pose tough choices and would require novel and innovative solutions,'' the IAF chief said. He said technology, training and education are vital dimensions of preparing a military officer for future war. ''In such a scenario, there is an evolving need to upgrade and fine-tune our education and training pattern,'' the IAF chief said.

