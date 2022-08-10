Left Menu

Researchers & teachers demand robust funding for education & scientific research

They demanded robust funding for education and scientific research and urged the governments to formulate policies based on evidence-based science, India March for Science Kolkata organising committee Charperson Dr Subhraprakash Kajoli said.Samanta said, since 2017, the scientific community of India has been organising March for Science. Funding for education remains below three per cent of the GDP and that for scientific research remains below 0.8 per cent of the GDP...

Researchers & teachers demand robust funding for education & scientific research
Around 500 researchers and teachers of premier higher educational institutions on Wednesday marched in central Kolkata demanding robust funding for education and scientific research and formulation of policies on the part of Centre for evidence-based science.

The 'India March for Science' was organised by the scientific community in protest against alleged attempts to inculcate belief-based and myth-based thinkings in modern day curriculum, stop spreading unscientific beliefs and urged the government to formulate policies based on evidence-based science only, a senior scientist and spokesperson of Breakthrough Society, Asish Samanta told PTI.

The marchers, including researchers of Jadavpur University, Presidency University, Calcutta University, among others called for inculcating scientific temper and stop spreading unscientific beliefs. They demanded robust funding for education and scientific research and urged the governments to formulate policies based on evidence-based science, India March for Science Kolkata organising committee Charperson Dr Subhraprakash Kajoli said.

Samanta said, since 2017, the scientific community of India has been organising "March for Science". ''Funding for education remains below three per cent of the GDP and that for scientific research remains below 0.8 per cent of the GDP... Unscientific ideas are now being introduced into the educational curricula in the name of 'Indian Knowledge Systems', an important component of the New Education Policy 2020,'' he said.

