Punjab CM accepts resignation of Baba Farid medical varsity VC

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has accepted the resignation Dr Raj Bahadur, the vice-chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences who was allegedly forced to lie on a dirty mattress at a hospital by the state's health minister during an inspection.

The state government has given the charge of the university VC to the director, medial education, as of now, said official sources.

The CM after accepting the resignation forwarded it to the Punjab governor, they said. Dr Raj Bahadur had tendered his resignation after he felt ''humiliated'' at the hands of Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra.

It happened last month when Jouramajra was on an inspection to Faridkot's Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, which comes under the university.

A video clip of the incident that circulated on social media had showed Jouramajra placing a hand on the veteran surgeon's shoulder as he pointed towards the ''damaged and dirty condition'' of a mattress at the hospital. The minister was then seen allegedly forcing Dr Bahadur to lie down on the same mattress.

After the incident, Dr Bahadur had conveyed to the Punjab chief minister the ''humiliation'' and requested that he be relieved from service as the work environment was not conducive. The incident had triggered an outrage and various doctors' bodies, including the Indian Medical Association, flayed the health minister over his behaviour and demanded his dismissal from the state Cabinet.

