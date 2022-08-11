Left Menu

Punjab CM accepts resignation of Baba Farid medical varsity VC

The minister was then seen allegedly forcing Dr Bahadur to lie down on the same mattress.After the incident, Dr Bahadur had conveyed to the Punjab chief minister the humiliation and requested that he be relieved from service as the work environment was not conducive.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-08-2022 17:39 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 16:57 IST
Punjab CM accepts resignation of Baba Farid medical varsity VC
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has accepted the resignation Dr Raj Bahadur, the vice-chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences who was allegedly forced to lie on a dirty mattress at a hospital by the state's health minister during an inspection.

The state government has given the charge of the university VC to the director, medial education, as of now, said official sources.

The CM after accepting the resignation forwarded it to the Punjab governor, they said. Dr Raj Bahadur had tendered his resignation after he felt ''humiliated'' at the hands of Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra.

It happened last month when Jouramajra was on an inspection to Faridkot's Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, which comes under the university.

A video clip of the incident that circulated on social media had showed Jouramajra placing a hand on the veteran surgeon's shoulder as he pointed towards the ''damaged and dirty condition'' of a mattress at the hospital. The minister was then seen allegedly forcing Dr Bahadur to lie down on the same mattress.

After the incident, Dr Bahadur had conveyed to the Punjab chief minister the ''humiliation'' and requested that he be relieved from service as the work environment was not conducive. The incident had triggered an outrage and various doctors' bodies, including the Indian Medical Association, flayed the health minister over his behaviour and demanded his dismissal from the state Cabinet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

 India
2
After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its senior journalist arrested

After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its seni...

 Pakistan
3
NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, track explosive space weather events

NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, ...

 Global
4
Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ringed planet

Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ring...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022