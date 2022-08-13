'Wedding kits' to raise awareness on family planning in Odisha

In a "first" for the country, the Odisha government has decided to provide 'wedding kits' to newly married couples from September to raise awareness about family planning, officials said.

The kits will contain contraceptive pills, condoms, a booklet on methods and benefits of family planning, and the marriage registration certificate among other items, they said.

"This is a part of the National Health Mission's (NHM) 'Nai Pahal Scheme'. The objective is to create awareness among newly married couples to adopt family planning," Director of Family Planning Bijay Panigrahy said.

The initiative will begin from the district and block levels, he said.

"We will launch it for the first time in the country," said Shalini Pandit, State Mission Director of NHM.

Panigrahy said accredited social health activists (ASHAs) will visit households where marriages are scheduled and distribute the kits.

"The couples will also be informed about healthy spacing between child births," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)