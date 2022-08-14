Left Menu

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Chhattisgarh govt to hold 'Hamar Tiranga' campaign in schools

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 14-08-2022 15:07 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 15:04 IST
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Chhattisgarh govt to hold 'Hamar Tiranga' campaign in schools
Indian National Flag (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chhattisgarh government will organise the 'Hamar Tiranga' campaign in all schools of the state between August 20 and 30 to mark 75 years of Independence, an official said on Sunday.

Detailed guidelines on how to conduct the campaign have been given to all collectors, district education officers and district mission coordinators by Dr Bharathidasan, Secretary of the School Education Department, the state government official said.

''Various programmes will be organised in government, private and government-aided schools under the name and style of 'Hamar Tiranga'. The aim is spread the spirit of patriotism and convey the story of martyrs and freedom fighters. It will help understand the true meaning of freedom in the present context,'' he said.

As part of the campaign, the film 'Gandhi' will be screened free for students of Classes XI and XII in nearby theatres or smart classrooms, and authorities have been asked to make preparations in this regard, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement until end of September; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement un...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic in Canadian Open; Baseball-Padres all-star Tatis suspended 80 games for banned substance and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-national activities; Veteran opposition leader Odinga ahead in Kenya's presidential race- official results and more

World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-natio...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, on ventilator after New York stabbing; U.S. House gives Biden a win with massive bill on climate change, drug prices and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022