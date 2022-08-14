Left Menu

Bihar students form human chain shaped like India's map ahead of I-Day

PTI | Buxar | Updated: 14-08-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 18:35 IST
Bihar students form human chain shaped like India's map ahead of I-Day
  • India

Hundreds of students in Bihar's Buxar district on Sunday formed a human chain shaped like India's map with 75 metres in length, a feat that earned them a place in record books.

The event took place at M P High School in Buxar, with Union Minister Ashwini Choubey and mountaineer Santosh Yadav, the first woman to scale Mt Everest twice, in attendance.

Choubey, who is also the local MP, exclaimed, ''This is a world record and a matter of pride on the eve of Independence Day.'' The minister also handed over to the participants a certificate issued by World Records India.

