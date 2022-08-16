Left Menu

Ready to work with Centre to improve healthcare, education, stop calling them freebies: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged the Centre to use the Delhi governments expertise in improving school education and healthcare facilities across India to make it number one country in the world.He also appealed to the BJP-led Union government to not term free education and health care facilities as freebies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2022 11:39 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 11:38 IST
Ready to work with Centre to improve healthcare, education, stop calling them freebies: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged the Centre to use the Delhi government's expertise in improving school education and healthcare facilities across India to make it the number one country in the world.

He also appealed to the BJP-led Union government to not term free education and health care facilities as ''freebies''. There has been political acrimony over the issue of freebies with the BJP accusing Kejriwal of using it as a ''bait'' to trap people for power. Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after inaugurating the Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, cautioned people against what he called the ''revdi culture'' of offering freebies for garnering votes and said it is ''very dangerous'' for the development of the country.

Modi had used 'revdi' as a metaphor for freebies being promised by some parties to woo voters and said the people, especially the youth, should guard against it.

''We are ready to work with the Centre to improve health services and education. I also request the Centre to stop calling them freebies,'' Kejriwal said at a press conference held virtually. There is a need to open government schools on a large scale, improve them, regularise guest teachers and train teachers for children's future. Then India can become a ''rich country'', the Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener said. ''All this can be done in five years. We have done this. I urge the Centre to use our expertise to improve government schools and healthcare facilities. All state governments can work together,'' Kejriwal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route to Paris 2024; Thousands revive Sydney's famous road race after COVID hiatus and more

Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022