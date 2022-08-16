Youth dead as tree falls on him in UP
A 20-year-old aspirant, preparing for a competitive examination, died when a tree fell on him here on Tuesday while he was returning from his coaching classes, police said.
The tree fell on Abhishek around 12 noon due to high-speed wind near Labhua village, Superintendent of Police (rural) Akhilesh Narayan said.
A resident of a locality under Shikohabad police station limits, the youth was preparing for a competitive examination, the SP said.
The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said.
