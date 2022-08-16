Left Menu

DU mulls introducing internal assessment in distance learning programmes

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 18:46 IST
The Delhi University is planning to introduce internal assessment in distance learning programmes from the current academic session.

Until now internal assessment was applicable to regular programmes only, and it did not apply to the School of Correspondence Courses and Continuing Education.

A resolution in this regard is slated to be tabled during the upcoming Executive Council's meeting on Thursday, as per the agenda of the meeting accessed by PTI.

The Executive Council is the highest decision-making body of the university.

''The implementation of continuous assessment (Internal Assessment) is a mandatory requirement of Distance Education Bureau, UGC (University Grant Commission) in the programmes being offered through Open and Distance Learning Mode,'' the agenda read.

As the internal Assessment scheme has been made mandatory by DEB-UGC, it has to be implemented in all the programmes being offered by the School of Open Learning (SOL), Distance and Continuing Education, Campus of Open Learning from the academic session 2022- 23, the university said.

''The specific ordinances pertaining to schemes of examinations of various courses shall stand amended, mutatis mutandis, to the extent of internal assessment as laid down in this Ordinance, subject,'' the agenda mentioned.

