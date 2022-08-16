Left Menu

12-year-old girl raped by neighbour in UP's Pilibhit

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 16-08-2022 23:39 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 23:26 IST
12-year-old girl raped by neighbour in UP's Pilibhit
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place when the girl was alone in her house and the accused Sukhlal entered and raped her, Station House Officer, Puranpur, Ashok Pal said. The accused has been detained, police said.

On the complaint of the girl's father, an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Circle officer, Virendra Vikram Singh told PTI that the girl has been admitted to the medical college for treatment and her condition was stated to be out of danger.

In the complaint, the girl's age is mentioned as 12 years but the police is yet to receive documents for ascertaining the exact age, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

