PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 18-08-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 18:16 IST
UP: Education officer accuses Bulandshahr BJP leader of misconduct
An education officer here has alleged that a district BJP leader misbehaved with him at his residence and that the incident has left his family members scared.

In a letter to the district magistrate, Basic Siksha Adhikari B K Sharma said BJP's Bulandshahr district president Anil Sisodia arrived at his residence with some men on August 17 and used foul language against him over the admission of some student.

''I assured him that I was looking into it,'' Sharma said in the letter on Wednesday.

He also mentioned that his wife and daughter were scared after the incident and that he had shot the letter seeking guidance.

Sisodia, however, rubbished the allegation. Speaking to the media on Thursday, he said,''The allegations are baseless. I only submitted an application with him regarding the admission of local children.'' PTI COR CDN NB NB CJ CJ

