Neeyamo launches Genesis, to strengthen industry-academia partnership

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-08-2022 19:24 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 19:24 IST
Neeyamo, a technology-enabled global payroll provider for multi-national companies, has launched a programme 'Genesis' aimed at strengthening industry-academia partnership, the company said on Thursday.

With the launch of Genesis, the company has partnered with several educational institutions in Madurai, Nagpur, Chennai, and Pune.

''The company has established this programme to build a long-term relationship with the placement committee (in colleges), conduct periodic activities and make recruitment process simple and seamless for placement committee and for students,'' a company statement said.

''After the pandemic, the need for a connect between the educational bodies and industries has significantly increased. While universities can teach in abundance, industry exposure through programmes and even networking events is beneficial for students,'' said Neeyamo Head-HR and Talent Acquisition Rupinder Kaur.

''We, at Neeyamo, would like to bridge the gap between industry and academia and bring out a programme that is useful to students and that is what Genesis stands for,'' he said.

