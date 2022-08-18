Deadline extended for law course

The last date for submission of application forms for admission to 3-year law degree courses has been extended till September 19, the state-run Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University said here on Thursday.

The last date for submission of forms for 3-year law courses offered in the Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University's School of Excellence in Law and affiliated government law colleges is extended, a varsity release said.

The submission through online mode in the university's official website (www.tndalu.ac.in) has been extended upto 5.45 PM on19 September, 2022.

