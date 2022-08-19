Left Menu

DU to launch admission process for undergraduate courses soon

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2022 21:27 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 21:26 IST
DU to launch admission process for undergraduate courses soon
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi University (DU) has notified it will soon launch its application process for admission to undergraduate programs for the new academic session, and asked candidates to ensure their documents and certificates are ready by August 31.

This comes amid uncertainty around the start of the admission process in universities as the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) exams have been postponed.

Earlier, DU used to admit students based on cut-off marks obtained in Class 12 exams. This year onwards, it will take admission based CUET scores.

In a notification on Thursday, the university listed the certificates required for the admission process, including Class 10, 12 certificates and EWS certificate, if applicable.

''The University of Delhi will soon launch its application process for admissions to Under-Graduate programs. Candidates desirous of applying to the University of Delhi must ensure the following certificates/documents (as applicable) are in a ready format by August 31, 2022,'' it read.

''The name of the candidate claiming reservation must match with the candidate's name as it appears on their corresponding school board qualifying certificates and in CUET(UG)-2022. Similarly, the parents' names must also match in the certificates,'' the university said.

It also clarified that no undertaking on behalf of incomplete, invalid and non-availability of documents and certificates will be accepted at the time of applying.

DU officials have said the admission process is likely to be delayed by ''at least a week'' due to the extension of the CUET-UG schedule following exam cancellation at several centres last week because of technical glitches.

The CUET-UG, which was scheduled to end on August 20, will now conclude on August 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

