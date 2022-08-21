Left Menu

4 Jharkhand residents trafficked to Delhi rescued

They are sold on the pretext of employing them in households, the release said.Pakur Social Welfare Officer Anju Kumar said they are being brought back to the state by a train from the national capital.All the rescued persons will be connected with various social security schemes of the Jharkhand government, the officials said.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 21-08-2022 10:23 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 10:21 IST
4 Jharkhand residents trafficked to Delhi rescued
  • Country:
  • India

Four children and a woman from Jharkhand who was allegedly trafficked have been rescued from Delhi, officials said.

The four girls had recently been ''trafficked'' from Jharkhand's Pakur district, and the woman from Sahebganj district, they said.

With this, a total of 49 people from the state, including children and women, have been rescued from the clutches of traffickers since February, the officials said.

"Three girls are undergoing treatment... With help of Pakur and Sahibganj administration, all the rescued are being sent to their native districts," the nodal officer of Integrated Rehabilitation Resource Centre (IRRC), New Delhi, was quoted as saying in an official release.

"Such traffickers are active in Jharkhand, who lure young girls to Delhi with the promise of the good life. They are sold on the pretext of employing them in households,'' the release said.

Pakur Social Welfare Officer Anju Kumar said they are being brought back to the state by a train from the national capital.

All the rescued persons will be connected with various social security schemes of the Jharkhand government, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Ready to trade in the real world with bitcoin!

Ready to trade in the real world with bitcoin!

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. wants airlines to boost help for stranded, delayed passengers; Biden administration touts $1 trillion infrastructure bill and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. wants airlines to boost help for stranded, de...

 Global
4
Nearly half the people in Ethiopia's Tigray in 'severe' need of food aid- WFP

Nearly half the people in Ethiopia's Tigray in 'severe' need of food aid- WF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022