4 Jharkhand residents trafficked to Delhi rescued

Four children and a woman from Jharkhand who was allegedly trafficked have been rescued from Delhi, officials said.

The four girls had recently been ''trafficked'' from Jharkhand's Pakur district, and the woman from Sahebganj district, they said.

With this, a total of 49 people from the state, including children and women, have been rescued from the clutches of traffickers since February, the officials said.

"Three girls are undergoing treatment... With help of Pakur and Sahibganj administration, all the rescued are being sent to their native districts," the nodal officer of Integrated Rehabilitation Resource Centre (IRRC), New Delhi, was quoted as saying in an official release.

"Such traffickers are active in Jharkhand, who lure young girls to Delhi with the promise of the good life. They are sold on the pretext of employing them in households,'' the release said.

Pakur Social Welfare Officer Anju Kumar said they are being brought back to the state by a train from the national capital.

All the rescued persons will be connected with various social security schemes of the Jharkhand government, the officials said.

