They also released a souvenir, Summer Hill Panorama, and an alumni web portal.Welcoming Nadda and Thakur, Vice-Chancellor Sat Prakash Bansal said it was an historic decision not only for the alumni but also for the university to honour its old students, who have excelled in different fields.Remembering his college days, Padam Bhushan recipient and noted film actor Anupam Kher said Shimla taught him to dream big.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 21-08-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 20:22 IST
Set goal, identify hidden talents: Nadda to varsity students
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday asked Himachal Pradesh University students to set their goals, identify hidden talents and use them for the interest of society.

Addressing the university alumni meet here, Nadda said success comes with hard work and dedication and no one can be deprived of it if honest efforts are made.

Nadda stressed that one must use his talent for the larger interest of society.

The BJP president said the alumni of any institution are the source of inspiration for new students as their accomplishments set an example for everyone. The alumni meet is an exceptional occasion to reinforce the bond of the alumni with their alma mater, he added.

Nadda said he has very sweet memories of his days as a student at the university.

He remembered his teachers and fellow students. It was an arduous task to stand and perform on the stage, he said. He also shared his experiences as a student leader with Rakesh Singha, now a CPI (M) MLA.

The BJP chief said the university started its journey with 11 departments and today it has 44 departments.

The HPU taught him that self-existence is only possible with co-existence, he said, adding for attaining success one has to be honest in his efforts and believe in unity. On this occasion, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the university during the past 53 years has had great achievements. The biggest challenge before the university is to effectively implement the National Education Policy, he said, adding that it is striving hard to excel in the fields of sports and other co-curricular activities.

Earlier, Nadda and Thakur laid the foundation stone of an alumni building to be constructed at a cost of Rs 8.95 crore. They also released a souvenir, ''Summer Hill Panorama'', and an alumni web portal.

Welcoming Nadda and Thakur, Vice-Chancellor Sat Prakash Bansal said it was an historic decision not only for the alumni but also for the university to honour its old students, who have excelled in different fields.

Remembering his college days, Padam Bhushan recipient and noted film actor Anupam Kher said Shimla taught him to dream big. To achieve something, the need is to have faith in oneself, respect parents and the nation, he said.

Padam Shri recipient and Delhi AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria also shared his days at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) here 30 years ago.

Nadda, Kher and Guleria were given with the Alumni of the Year Award. The university presented the Distinguished Alumni Award to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, state Assembly Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar, Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, MLAs Rakesh Singha and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Judges of the Himachal Pradesh High Court Vivek Singh Thakur, C B Barowalia and Susheel Kukreja were also given the award. PTI DJI RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

