Ind, Aus to set up working group on transnational edu to promote 2-way mobility of institutions

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and his Australian counterpart, Jason Clare, on Monday announced the establishment of a working group on transnational education to build shared understanding of the regulatory settings in both countries and promote opportunities for a two-way mobility of institutions.

Pradhan, who is on a four-day visit to Australia, held a bilateral meeting and co-chaired the sixth meeting of the Australia India Education Council (AIEC) with Clare at the Western Sydney University (WSU). He also raised the issue of pending visas of Indian students planning to go to Australia for further studies.

''During the bilateral meeting at Western Sydney University (WSU), the ministers had fruitful discussions on further strengthening cooperation in education, skill development, research, innovation and entrepreneurship. Pradhan welcomed Australian universities and skilling institutions to set up their campuses in India and explore areas of collaboration with Indian institutions,'' according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Education here.

''Later, the ministers also held a joint press conference in which they announced establishment of a working group on transnational education to build shared understanding of the regulatory settings in both countries and promote opportunities for two-way mobility of institutions. Pradhan reiterated that India remains committed to build knowledge bridges and deepen bilateral engagements with Australia in education, skilling and research for mutual growth and prosperity,'' the statement said.

Pradhan also invited Clare to visit India by the end of the year.

''The ministers agreed to expand the cooperation in learning, skilling and research with a view to make education a key pillar under the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Pradhan also raised the issue of pending visas of Indian students going to Australia. The Australian minister has assured cooperation in expediting the pending visas,'' the statement said.

''Pradhan stressed on the research collaboration between the two countries in the areas of ayurveda, yoga, agriculture. He called for collaboration in skill certification and areas like mining, logistics management, among others. He further said that India has set up Digital University and Gati Shakti University for which the two countries can work together to develop curriculum and other aspects,'' it added.

Later, Pradhan visited the Homebush West Public School in New South Wales (NSW) for insights on school excellence frameworks and best practices in universalising early childhood education.

''Pradhan said that affordable, accessible and universal early education for children is key towards better learning outcomes and a brighter future for all. He further said that the best practices and positive experiences in early education and digital learning at NSW can be replicated in India to make early childhood care and education equitable and accessible, and for strengthening childhood care frameworks, especially also after school hours,'' the statement said.

The education minister also interacted with the vice-chancellors of Australian universities and senior representatives of the Australian government's department of education at an event organised by Universities Australia on ''transforming our future through institutional collaboration'' at UNSW, Sydney.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)