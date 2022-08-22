Left Menu

Karnataka govt, IIMB join hands to develop entrepreneurial skills of SC/ST women graduates

The Karnataka government in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore IIMB on Monday launched a training programme to develop entrepreneurial skills of scheduled caste and scheduled tribe SCST women graduates.

The Karnataka government in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) on Monday launched a training programme to develop entrepreneurial skills of scheduled caste and scheduled tribe (SC/ST) women graduates. The Karnataka government's Department of Social Welfare and the Department of Scheduled Tribes Welfare in association with IIMB launched a training program to support SC/ST women graduates in developing their skills as entrepreneurs, according to a statement. Under the programme, 300 women belonging to SC/ST communities will be trained. The programme, delivered in a blended and phased manner, would combine instructor-led sessions and self-paced virtual learning by participants. ''The participants will work on evolving a business plan and they will be mentored. They will present their business plan to the cohort and the mentors in the concluding module,'' Programme Director Professor Ganesh Prabhu said.

