Debasisa Mohanty appointed director of National Institute of Immunology

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 18:42 IST
  • India

Senior scientist Debasisa Mohanty was on Monday appointed as the director of the National Institute of Immunology (NII), according to a Personnel Ministry order.

He is currently working as the staff scientist with the institute.

''The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Dr Debasisa Mohanty, Staff Scientist-VII, NII, New Delhi to the post of Director, National Institute of Immunology, with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post and upto the age of his superannuation,'' the order said.

In another order, the ministry said Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj has been given additional charge as Corporate Affairs Secretary.

The vacancy was necessitated after Rajesh Verma, a 1987-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Odisha cadre, was appointed as the Secretary to President Droupadi Murmu on August 18.

The competent authority has approved assignment of additional charge of the post of Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs to Tarun Bajaj, Secretary, Department of Revenue with immediate effect and till the appointment of a regular incumbent, the order said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

