Left Menu

CUET: NTA launches grievance redressal e-mail for rescheduling exam

The move comes after several Common University Entrance Test CUET aspirants complained that their exam date is clashing with CBSE class 12 compartment exams beginning from August 23. NTA has now received requests from candidates to reschedule their test scheduled on August 23 in view of other examinations like CBSE compartment exam beginning from the same date, NTA Director Sadhna Parashar said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 20:03 IST
CUET: NTA launches grievance redressal e-mail for rescheduling exam
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday launched an exclusive grievance redressal email for CUET aspirants with requests of rescheduling their test citing clash with other exams, officials said. The move comes after several Common University Entrance Test (CUET) aspirants complained that their exam date is clashing with CBSE class 12 compartment exams beginning from August 23. ''NTA has now received requests from candidates to reschedule their test scheduled on August 23 in view of other examinations like CBSE compartment exam beginning from the same date,'' NTA Director Sadhna Parashar said. ''In view of the concerns, it has been decided to consider such requests favourably.

NTA has also created an exclusive grievance redressal e-mail for this purpose. The grievances of candidates regarding rescheduling of their tests in view of CBSE compartment exam should be sent to cuetug-dateclash@nta.ac.in,'' she added. The NTA has asked students to mention their application number in their email while sending their grievances.

''The fresh dates will be communicated to the affected candidates through their admit cards and public notice,'' Parashar said. The fifth phase of the CUET, which is gateway for undergraduate admissions in central universities across the country, began on Sunday. A total of 2.36 lakh candidates are set to appear in the fifth phase while 1.91 lakh candidates will be appearing in Phase 6 on August 24, 25, and 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to various considerations: Singapore PM Lee

India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to variou...

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked amid legal challenge; Biden climate law could expand controversial biogas industry and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked a...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy; Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case and more

Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022