Left Menu

Successful MPSC candidates awaiting appointment letters stage `begging' protest

Several candidates who have cleared the Maharashtra Public Service Commission MPSC examinations for various government posts but are yet to receive appointment letters staged a protest here on Tuesday.A Bheek Mango begging protest was held outside the Pune district collectors office.They have been running from pillar to post and have met several ministers and other political leaders, said one protester.But except promises, we have not got anything.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 23-08-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 19:49 IST
Successful MPSC candidates awaiting appointment letters stage `begging' protest
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Several candidates who have cleared the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examinations for various government posts but are yet to receive appointment letters staged a protest here on Tuesday.

A `Bheek Mango' (begging) protest was held outside the Pune district collector's office.

They have been running from pillar to post and have met several ministers and other political leaders, said one protester.

''But except promises, we have not got anything. That is why we have resorted to seeking alms. The government should give us alms in the form of appointment letters,'' he said.

More than 1,100 candidates are waiting for appointment, he claimed. Explaining the plight, Akash Pardesi, another protester, said an advertisement for posts in the Irrigation, Public Works and Soil Conservation Departments was published in April 2019. ''Prelim exam was held in June 2019 and the main exam took place in November that year. The results were delayed due to COVID-19 and the Maratha reservation case,'' he said. The results of the main exam were finally announced in December 2021 and around 3,000 students qualified for the interview. The final results were announced in April 2022, he said. ''Successful candidates have completed their medical examination and police verification, but no one has received the appointment letter,'' Pardesi added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

 Global
2
Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

 United States
3
WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case - WHO; Indonesia confirms first monkeypox case in citizen returning from abroad - ministry and more

Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022