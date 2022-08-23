Left Menu

AC explodes in smart classroom at govt school in TN's Erode, no casualty

An air conditioner installed inside a smart classroom of the Government Middle School here exploded on Tuesday, but there was no casualty, police said.The school functioning at Thirunagar Colony in Erode district has over 300 students studying from LKG to Class 8, police said.

PTI | Erode | Updated: 23-08-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 22:52 IST
The school functioning at Thirunagar Colony in Erode district has over 300 students studying from LKG to Class 8, police said. On Tuesday morning, one of the teachers switched on the AC in the classroom, where students were present. A thick smoke emanated from the indoor unit of the AC and the students where asked to leave the room.

Within a few minutes, the AC burst and a number of electronic materials were damaged, police said. Karungalpalayam police, Education Department officials and parents of the students rushed to the school after getting information. Police registered a case and are investigating the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

