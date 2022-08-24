Left Menu

Goyal asks IIFT to launch scholarships for needy, talented students 

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2022 13:12 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 13:10 IST
Goyal asks IIFT to launch scholarships for needy, talented students 
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has asked the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) to launch scholarships to help needy and talented students pursue studies at the institute.

He said scholarships would ensure that no student who is talented enough and competent enough to pursue studies at IIFT is "discouraged from doing so because of the fee structure or living expenses".

Goyal added that this would help usher in more diversity to the campus by bringing in students from all backgrounds and all parts of the nation.

The minister was speaking at the 55th convocation of IIFT here last evening.

He also urged the IIFT board to consider sanctioning more funds to the students' councils to make all the campuses more vibrant and updated.

Further, he suggested the management work on setting up an international institute at GIFT City in Gujarat in partnership with prestigious universities around the world.

Talking about India's trade, he said "we now aspire" to take exports from USD 675 billion to USD 2 trillion by 2030, and students of the institute should be a part of this endeavor.

"Countries which went out into the world and competed on equal terms, on price, quality, delivery, and service are the nations that have successfully taken prosperity to the day-to-day life of its citizens," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

 Global
2
Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

 India
3
NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review concludes

NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review conclu...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle over abortion restrictions; New Ebola case confirmed in eastern Congo, linked to previous outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle ove...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022