Piyush Goyal Advocates for India's Educational Diplomacy

On Friday, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal urged developed countries to send students to India for higher education. Speaking at the Vice Chancellor's Conclave on 'Reimagining Internationalisation of Higher Education for Viksit Bharat 2047,' he proposed innovative models like dual degree programs.

Goyal emphasized that dual degree courses, which could involve students spending one year in India and two years at their home institutions, would foster a deeper understanding of how developing countries operate. Such initiatives can enrich cultural and societal exchanges, a key component of international education.

He also stressed the importance of evolving education systems, urging institutions to update curriculums and teachers to undergo ongoing training to stay aligned with modern educational demands. Highlighting the potential of India's trade, manufacturing, and tech sectors, he envisioned more international students choosing India as their education destination in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)