Fire breaks out at school hostel in Giridih district; students evacuated

Over 300 inmates of a school hostel escaped unhurt after a fire broke out in the store room of the building in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Wednesday, officials said. The incident sparked panic among 350 girl students after flames were noticed in the store room of the hostel of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya at Chaitadih around 2 am, they said.

The hostelites were immediately moved out of the building. ''Mattresses and books were stored inside the room and after fire broke out, thick black fumes filled the building. The hostel management immediately informed the Fire Services and the fire was doused after some time," District Education Officer, Neelam Toppo said.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. The hostel will remain closed for two days, Toppo said. No one was injured in the incident as a quick evacuation was effected, she said.

