Need to modernise & map existing labs for better utilisation of testing facilities: Goyal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 16:24 IST
Need to modernise & map existing labs for better utilisation of testing facilities: Goyal
Piyush Goyal Image Credit: Twitter(@PiyushGoyalOffc)
Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal has stressed on modernisation and mapping of all existing labs in India for better utilisation of testing facilities.

Goyal, addressing the fourth meeting of the governing council of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on August 24, said superior labs will boost the formulation of better standards as well as ease in certification.

He appreciated the initiative of creating 'Standards Clubs' in school by BIS for sensitizing young minds towards standards and quality.

''Young technical professional and technical students should be appraised with the testing procedures through arranging tours to these labs,'' an official statement quoted the minister having said in the meeting.

Minister of State for Consumer Affairs and ex-officio Vice President of the Governing Council of BIS Ashwini Kumar Choubey was also present.

Choubey praised BIS for formulating standards that are enabling manufacturers to produce internationally acceptable products which is not only a giant step in consumer benefit but has eased export also.

He further said 'Standards Revolution' is the requirement of the hour, where implementation of quality standards should be supporting the businesses and should not be seen as an impediment.

On the occasion, Goyal inaugurated the renovated building, "Mankalaya" of BIS headquarters. He also launched a revised website of BIS which has enabled easy access to information through user-friendly interfaces and has been updated with all the important initiatives of BIS.

Pamphlets on National Building Code and a handbook on the National Electricity Code were also released.

