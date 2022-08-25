Rio tells NSSB to provide just & fair recruitment opportunities to eligible candidates

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Thursday urged the Nagaland Staff Selection Board (NSSB) to provide just and fair opportunities to all eligible candidates to get employment in the government sector.

The NSSB is mandated to conduct recruitment examinations for the Group C posts under Nagaland government departments.

''NSSB should provide just and fair opportunities to all the candidates and while advertising the vacant posts, it should ensure that all policies laid down by the government are followed,'' Rio asked the NSSB officials.

The Nagaland government constituted the NSSB on July 31, 2020 following pressure from student bodies, especially the Naga Students’ Federation to provide equal opportunity to educated unemployed youths of the state.

The NSSB came into effect with the appointment of its first chairman in February 16 this year.

Speaking at the inaugural function of the NSSB office and also launching of its official website here, Rio said the NSSB should conduct examinations and interviews in the shortest possible time so as to avoid public criticism and also fulfil the needs of various departments in time.

He also suggested that during scrutiny of applications of candidates proper care should be taken to ensure that the conditions mentioned in the advertisement are fully kept and incomplete applications and non-eligible candidates are removed.

The NSSB must strictly follow the relevant service rules and a very fair method of selection process has to be done both in the written and interview process, he said.

NSSB is an important autonomous body of the government and it should make every effort to ensure efficiency, transparency and accountability in governance is achieved for the benefit of all citizens, Rio said.

NSSB secretary-cum-controller, B Henok Buchem said the Board is well aware and mindful of the immense responsibility bestowed upon them by the government as well as the expectations from the people of the state.

To this end, he asserted the unwavering commitment and dedication of the Board to fulfil the assigned responsibilities with utmost integrity and transparency in a time bound manner.

NSSB chairman Sedevikho Khro said that within two months of coming into effect the Board has compiled necessary information about the vacancies in the government departments.

However, the recruitment process is being delayed so as not to commit any mistakes.

The state currently has over 94,000 registered educated unemployed youths, he said, adding that advertisements will be brought out soon. ''We are committed to excellence and we want our youth to excel and be contributors and assets to the society,'' the NSSB chairman said.

