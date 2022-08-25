Left Menu

ABVP targets JNU administration over non-NET fellowships

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 22:26 IST
ABVP targets JNU administration over non-NET fellowships
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The RSS-affiliated ABVP on Thursday claimed Jawaharlal Nehru University has not granted non-NET fellowships to students despite receiving over Rs 538 lakh from the University Grants Commission (UGC) from April to June.

An ABVP delegation met with UGC Chairperson M Jagdish Kumar and sought information about funds released by the UGC in connection with non-NET fellowships for students of JNU, the students' organisation said in a statement.

''In response, the UGC provided information in writing that from April to June 2022, in a total of five months, Rs 538.36 lakh has been given to JNU for non-NET fellowship,'' the statement read.

The ABVP said it had been sitting on a dharna against the JNU administration over irregularities in grant of fellowship for more than 15 days.

''The ABVP's satyagraha is still going on and the protest will continue till the demands are met,'' it said.

ABVP's JNU unit president Rohit alleged that even though funds were being given to the university by the UGC, the administration keeps lying and refusing fellowship to the students.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022