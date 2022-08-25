ABVP targets JNU administration over non-NET fellowships

The RSS-affiliated ABVP on Thursday claimed Jawaharlal Nehru University has not granted non-NET fellowships to students despite receiving over Rs 538 lakh from the University Grants Commission (UGC) from April to June.

An ABVP delegation met with UGC Chairperson M Jagdish Kumar and sought information about funds released by the UGC in connection with non-NET fellowships for students of JNU, the students' organisation said in a statement.

''In response, the UGC provided information in writing that from April to June 2022, in a total of five months, Rs 538.36 lakh has been given to JNU for non-NET fellowship,'' the statement read.

The ABVP said it had been sitting on a dharna against the JNU administration over irregularities in grant of fellowship for more than 15 days.

''The ABVP's satyagraha is still going on and the protest will continue till the demands are met,'' it said.

ABVP's JNU unit president Rohit alleged that even though funds were being given to the university by the UGC, the administration keeps lying and refusing fellowship to the students.

