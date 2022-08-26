Pension for freedom fighters to go up by Rs 1,000: Pondy CM

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Friday announced in the territorial assembly that the monthly pension paid to freedom fighters would be raised by Rs 1,000.

Replying to the views expressed by members on the budget that he presented in the House on August 22 for the financial year 2022-2023, the Chief Minister said his government was committed to promoting the welfare of the people.

Rangasamy said that 260 freedom fighters would be provided house site pattas.

He said high-ranking officials of departments should bear in mind that they should implement the schemes evolved by the government without delay.

''I came across a report in the media which stated that President Droupadi Murmu has made an appeal to IAS officers to measure up to the expectations of the people and implement the schemes,'' he said urging the bureaucrats in Puducherry to ensure timely implementation of the government's schemes and proposals.

''Officers should function in keeping with the expectations of the people and files relating to the proposals of the government should not remain at any stage,'' the Chief Minister said.

He also pointed out that the students in Classes 11 and 12 in government-aided schools would also get free laptops.

Stating that the loans due from Puducherry government to the Centre had accumulated to nearly Rs 10,000 crore, the Chief Minister appealed to the Centre to waive the loans. He said alternatively as was suggested by the members during the debate on the budget, the Centre could suspend collection of the loans and interest for five years.

Rangasamy also pointed out that he had brought to the notice of the Centre that Puducherry needed additional central assistance and hoped that this would be accorded in the revised estimates of the budget. He urged the Centre to ensure it takes up the entire expenditure to implement centrally-sponsored schemes in the Union Territory.

The Chief Minister said all political parties should join hands and persuade the Centre to grant statehood for Puducherry. ''I am glad that legislators cutting across party lines have made a strong plea for the statehood. I would urge all political parties to join hands and persuade the Centre to grant statehood as it would facilitate the government here to implement the schemes without loss of time,'' Rangasamy said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)