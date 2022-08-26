MANAGE students should feel proud for serving farming community: NS Tomar

National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE), Hyderabad – an autonomous organisation of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Govt. of India organized its 6th Convocation 2022 ceremony to award degrees and medals to successful students of Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Agri-Business Management) - PGDM (ABM) in Hyderabad today.

The Chief Guest for the Convocation was Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, and Shri Manoj Ahuja, Secretary (A&FW), GoI was the Guest of Honour.

202 students from three PGDM (ABM) batches from the academic years 2018–22 received their diplomas. 9 Students from three consecutive batches of PGDM (ABM) received gold, silver and bronze medals. Also, 3 exceptional Alumni of PGDM (ABM) who have been contributing immensely to the farming community through their Agri-Ventures received awards on the occasion. In addition, 6 students from PGDAEM and 3 students from PGDAWM programs also received medals.

Addressing the students, Shri Tomar said there is a need to change the concept of agriculture. In the era of climate change, there is a need to rework the strategy including studying changes in the cropping pattern.

"The government under the leadership of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi aims at enriching Agriculture through various schemes including the incorporation of technology. Continuous initiatives are being undertaken to raise the income of farmers. In this endeavour of bringing prosperity to agriculture and farmers, students can also contribute significantly towards the country by devoting time to farming while discharging their responsibilities," he said.

Shri Tomar said that the students of MANAGE will feel pride in serving the farming community and contribute significantly in making AatmaNirbhar Bharat, a self-reliant India.

"India is an agricultural predominant country. We have not only accepted the primacy and priority of agriculture, but also proved its resilience in adversity and the most unfavourable conditions. The irony is that agriculture is still dependent on climate. Even if the farmer toils, government supports with subsidy, provides fertilizer, power and irrigation resulting in a blossoming crop, but if the wrath of nature strikes, then the crop may get diseased, there may be hail or frost, flood damage may occur. However, under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, the loss to farmers is compensated, but today there is a need to change the situation. How technology can be increased in the field of agriculture, how to save farmers from loss, how their incomes can be increased, how to attract the new generation towards agriculture, - the government is working on all these issues. Many schemes including Digital Agriculture Mission have been launched, Agri Startups will also be promoted further," he said.

The Union Minister said that the work of managing the training of farmers is successful and of high quality. "There are institutes that provide education with quality and proficiency. Students here make a bright career, they should express gratitude to their institutions," he said.

Shri Tomar said that today a multi-functional facility has also been inaugurated in MANAGE, named after Acharya Chanakya. "Realising the importance of agribusiness education, it has been decided that the seats in PGDM course of MANAGE (ABM) are being raised from 60 to 100. MANAGE students should feel proud while serving the farming community and about your role in developing an AatmaNirbhar Bharat is essential. Along with your regular jobs, you must give time to serve the wellbeing of the farmers of our country," he said.

In his address, Dr. P. Chandra Shekara, Director General of MANAGE, said, "Apart from ongoing training, research consultancy, policy support and various GoI schemes like AC&ABC, DAESI, STRY, and RAFTAAR, we also take up many other activities which put India on the path of being a global leader in agriculture. We also look forward to our students becoming agricultural attaches in Indian Embassies across the world to expand Indian Agriculture beyond borders. And in the future MANAGE will strive to improve the quality and standards of agribusiness education in more than 200 organizations in India."

On the occasion, Shri Manoj Ahuja also presented awards to the meritorious students. The Convocation 2022 was attended by MANAGE Faculties, staff and parents of the students who received awards and medals on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)