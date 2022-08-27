Ordeal of frisking for NEET: Re-exam on Sept 4
- Country:
- India
The National Testing Association (NTA) has decided to conduct NEET again for girl students allegedly forced to remove their undergarments before entering an exam centre in Kollam district of Kerala last month, official sources said on Saturday.
The re-examination would be held on September 4, said the sources.
''The NTA has allowed the affected students to re-appear for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) on September 4 in Kollam. Besides Kollam, re-examination will be held for the affected candidates of two centres in Rajasthan, two in Madhya Pradesh and one in Uttar Pradesh,'' they said.
The issue of forcing the girls to remove their innerwear before entering an exam centre in Kollam district on July 17 created a huge uproar across the country.
Seven people, including five women, were arrested in connection with the removal of undergarments in the name of frisking to curb exam malpractice.
The issue came to light when the father of a 17-year-old girl told reporters that his daughter, who was sitting for her first-ever NEET, was yet to come out of the traumatic experience of having to sit for the over 3-hour-long exam without an undergarment.
The father had told reporters that his daughter was dressed as per the code mentioned in the NEET bulletin, but it did not say anything about innerwear.
The NTA formed a committee to conduct an inquiry.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar
- NEET
- Kollam
- Kerala
- National
- Rajasthan
- Madhya Pradesh
- The National Testing Association
ALSO READ
Federal Bank donates 1.55 acres of land to Kerala govt's Life Mission project
Kerala child rights panel to sensitise school teachers on POCSO Act
Samsung leader Jay Y. Lee vows to work hard for national economy after pardon -Yonhap
Amit Shah to inaugurate National Conference of Rural Cooperative Banks today
Odisha govt to distribute 30 lakh national flags free of cost to people