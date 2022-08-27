Singapore’s Indian-origin diplomat Gopinath Pillai’s book documents country's progress

Singapore’s former Indian-origin diplomat and businessman Gopinath Pillai, who helped strengthen Singapore-India ties, on Saturday came out with a book that frames episodes of personal struggles and accomplishments against milestones in the country’s progress as a nation.

Titled ‘More Than the Eye Can See’, the memoir was launched by Singapore’s Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong at a private ceremony amongst a small group of about 40 guests at the University Cultural Centre, National University of Singapore (NUS).

In his address, Goh described the 85-year-old Indian-origin Singaporean diplomat as, “an upstanding member of the pioneer generation who made significant contributions to Singapore”.

“Gopi’s (Gopinath Pillai) life story is also rich archival material for the Singapore Story. It is a remarkable journey of learning, determination, achievements, and contributions,” said the 81-year-old former prime minister of Singapore.

The book launch was organised and hosted by the Institute of South Asian Studies (ISAS) of NUS. Pillai was the founding chairman of ISAS, an appointment that he held for 17 years, till last year. He is currently the senior advisor to the think tank that pioneers the study of contemporary South Asia in this region.

“I hope Gopi’s book will inspire Singaporeans to step forward to serve the country in whichever capacity. It will be a mistake if each of us believes that our personal interests can be realised without our contributing to the larger interests of the country. That applies to countries too. A country cannot advance its own interests without advancing the world's, too,“ Goh said.

Professor Tan Tai Yong, chairman of ISAS, said Pillai has led ISAS with foresight and care.

“We are all very fond of him. Ambassador Pillai’s memoir shares his life experiences straight from the heart. This book contains excellent learning lessons for not only people aspiring to make a mark in public service but also to lead a fulfilling and fascinating life,” Tan said.

Born in Singapore to Malayalee parents in 1937, Ambassador Pillai spent his early childhood in India throughout the Japanese Occupation, where he witnessed the Communist Movement in Kerala firsthand.

When he returned to Singapore in 1946, he grew up in a multi-racial society taking its fledgling steps as a democracy.

“My husband has always regaled his family with fascinating stories about his childhood years in Kerala and his many pursuits in adulthood. After much persuasion, he decided to write his colourful memoirs for his friends and family, especially his two grandsons,” said Pillai’s wife Shyamala Pillai.

John Vater, the co-author of the book, was similarly enchanted by Ambassador Pillai’s storytelling ability when he first met him as a research associate at ISAS in 2019. They started work on Pillai’s memoirs in 2020. The book is published by World Scientific Publishing.

“Ambassador Pillai’s charisma as a storyteller, and his sharp memory of Singapore’s early history, were strong reasons for why I wanted to work with him on this book. He brought manifold talents to the writing process. Perhaps from his journalism, he had a natural ability to frame his life engagingly,” said Vater. Structured into three parts, the book narrates Pillai’s early life experience and the trajectory of his international career.

His achievement in the private sector drew the government’s attention in the 1980s when he was recruited as one of Singapore’s first and longest-serving Non-Resident Ambassadors (NRAs).

He served as NRA to Iran from 1989 to 2008, roughly a decade after the Islamic Revolution in 1979, and Non-Resident High Commissioner to Pakistan from 1994 to 2001. He became Ambassador-at-Large in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2008.

An astute businessman, Pillai contributed to Singapore-India relations through his ground-breaking entrepreneurship with logistics company Gateway Distriparks after Goh introduced a ‘mild India fever’ in Singapore following his visit to India in the 1990s as the Prime Minister. He was honoured by the Indian government in 2012 with the Padma Shri, the fourth highest Indian civilian award.

General readers interested in Singapore’s early history will enjoy the book, as well as anyone curious about the context of Singapore’s development, how a certain section of India’s diaspora came to reside and thrive in Singapore, and how business and diplomacy opened paths for opportunity and friendship.

