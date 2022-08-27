Independent candidate Nirmal Chaudhary elected as president of Rajasthan University Students' Union

Independent candidate Nirmal Chaudhary was elected as the president of the Rajasthan University Students' Union in Jaipur on Saturday, defeating his nearest rival Niharika Jorwal, another independent candidate, with a margin of over 1,400 votes.

Jorwal is the daughter of state minister Murari Meena, who is considered close to former deputy chief minister and senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot. She contested the election as an independent candidate after she was denied a ticket by the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the students' wing of the Congress.

Chaudhary got 4,043 votes while Jorwal bagged 2,576 votes.

NSUI candidate Ritu Barala finished the poll race in the third position with 2,010 votes and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) Narendra Yadav occupied the fourth spot with 988 votes.

Meanwhile, the NSUI has expelled Jorwal and five others for contesting the polls as rebel candidates.

Independent candidate Amish Meena was elected as the vice-president, ABVP's Arvind Jajara as the general secretary and NSUI nominee Dhara Kumwat as the joint secretary.

The panel members were administered the oath after the results were announced.

Talking to reporters, Chaudhary said several conspiracies were hatched by his rivals to ensure his defeat but the students voted in his favour.

He said he will present a report card of his performance in a month.

Results of the student body election in other universities of the state and their constituent colleges were also announced on Saturday.

The polling was held on Friday.

