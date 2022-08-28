MP: Five inmates escape from juvenile home in Rewa

Five inmates escaped from a juvenile home by breaking a window at the facility in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district on Sunday, police said.

In the early hours of the day, five inmates who were brought here some days back broke the window of the kitchen and fled, said Sunil Gupta, the in-charge of Saman police station.

The inmates had been brought to the facility a few days ago for their involvement in various crimes, he said.

The inmates had dinner and went to sleep on Saturday night, but escaped in the morning even as the security personnel stood guard outside, he said.

A manhunt has been launched for the escapees and they will soon be detained, the official added.

