ASIA CUP: SCOREBOARD

Scoreboard of the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan on Sunday.

Pakistan Md Rizwan c Avesh b Pandya 43 Babar Azam c Arshdeep Singh b Bhuvneshwar 10 Fakhar Zaman c Karthik b Avesh 10 Iftikhar Ahmed c Karthik b Pandya 28 Khushdil c Jadeja b Pandya 2 Shadab Khan lbw Bhuvneshwar 10 Asif Ali c Suryakumar b Bhuvneshwar 9 Md Nawaz c Karthik b Arshdeep 1 Haris Rauf not out 13 Naseem Shah lbw Bhuvneshwar 0 S Dahani b Arshdeep 16 Extras (b-1, w-4) 5 Total (All out in 19.5 Overs) 147 Fall of Wickets: 1-15, 2-42, 3-87, 4-96, 5-97, 6-112, 7-114, 8-128, 9-128 Bowling: Bhuvneshwar 4-0-26-4, Arshdeep Singh 3.5-0-33-2, Hardik Pandya 4-0-25-3, Avesh Khan 2-0-19-1, Y Chahal 4-0-32-0, Ravindra Jadeja 2-0-11-0. (MORE) PTI KHS KHS KHS

