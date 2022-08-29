Left Menu

Chhattisgarh CM sanctions Rs 500 cr fund for repair, maintenance of school buildings

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 29-08-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 20:26 IST
Chhattisgarh CM sanctions Rs 500 cr fund for repair, maintenance of school buildings
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@bhupeshbaghel)
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday sanctioned funds to the tune of Rs 500 crore for repair and maintenance of various school buildings in the state, an official said.

Baghel directed the chief secretary to start the repair work of school buildings immediately after the monsoon season ends, the official said.

During the chief minister's 'Bhent Mulaqat' drive, a public interaction programme held in May, villagers and public representatives had informed him about the condition of school buildings, he said.

They had pointed out that due to lack of sufficient funds, the repair work of buildings was not undertaken, and claimed that this was hampering the functioning of regular classes, the official said.

While sanctioning the funds, Baghel directed the chief secretary to ensure that the repair and maintenance of school buildings is completed before the start of the next academic session in June 2023, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022